HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Assets School held a blessing for its new Transforming Lives Center.

The blessing was held Friday, June 24.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

The new building is a place to test students grades K through eight for learning-based challenges such as dyslexia. The center also tests for academic achievement.

“This is about helping students in our state have a better understanding of who they are and then working with their parents and their teachers or whoever is on their team and helping them craft a roadmap for that child,” said Head of Assets School Ryan Masa.

If you would like your child to be assessed appointments can be made via email at appointment@assets-school.org.

Assessments will start in August.

To learn more visit the school’s Transforming Lives Center website.

The center was made possible by the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.

Assets is a private that teaches children with dyslexia, language-based differences, and those who are gifted.

Enrollment is about 300 students. There are two campus locations. One is at Alewa Drive for high school students. The other is at Ohana Nui Way for kindergarten to eighth grade students.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

Applications for the upcoming year are being accepted.