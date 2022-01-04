Assessment of damage caused by Kona Low storm continues on Maui

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) Administrator Luke Meyers and Rep. Tina Wildberger survey drainage off Mapu Drive that damaged a nearby home when water and mud overflowed a culvert on Maui, Jan. 4, 2022. (Courtesy: Adam Weitraub / HI-EMA)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) has organized teams consisting of state, county and federal workers to visit different sites on Maui that were impacted by the Kona Low weather system last month.

Some areas saw more than 20 inches of rain, causing damage to private and public properties across the island.

On Tuesday, Jan. 4, the teams visited private properties to assess the damage. During a Dec. 20 assessment, they focused on damaged highways and other public properties.

“Recovery from the recent storm is ongoing and takes the continuing cooperation of our whole community as we assess the storm’s impact.” Luke Meyers, Administrator of HI-EMA

These assessments help leaders determine if the storm caused enough damage to meet requirements for a federal disaster declaration, which could unlock government assistance programs offering grants or loans.

HI-EMA urges residents and business owners to document their damage with photos and videos, and to contact their insurance agency. Each county has online resources to report damage that will help local leaders understand the extent of the damage — these are not applications for financial assistance.

The Kona Low during the week of Monday, Dec. 6, brought torrential floods to the Maui Meadows area.

Gov. David Ige signed an emergency declaration due to the heavy rains statewide, which gives him authority to spend state funds as appropriated to protect the safety and welfare of residents.