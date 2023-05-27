HONOLULU (KHON2) — Legal troubles are not only for the wealthy. Everyone these days needs a bit of help when it comes to dealing with issues that come up in life.

On Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28, volunteer lawyers will be participating in Ask-a-Lawyer and will be available to answer the questions that are pressing on your life.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Ask-a-Lawyer is part of Law Week which began on Monday, May 22.

During Law Week, The Young Lawyers Division of the Hawaiʻi State Bar Association holds a yearly event that seeks to provide free legal advice through both in-person and virtual events.

The events take place across the state, and this year’s Law Week ends with the Ask-a-Lawyer events.

According to HSBA, Law Week is celebrated nationwide as a way of educating the public on the various areas of law, both state and federal; and the offer of free legal information is at the heart of the week.

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be volunteer lawyers who will be available at various locations across the state and who will provide free, in-person legal information.

The free information is for the public on a variety of legal topics.

These topics include, but are not limited to, landlord/tenant relations, family law (divorce/child custody), Bankruptcy and Estate Planning.

Young Lawyers pose for a photo at the 2021 Ask-a-Lawyer event in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Hawaiʻi State Bar Association)

For the 2023 Ask-a-Lawyer events, you can find these volunteer lawyers at the following sites:

Oʻahu:

Kaka’ako Farmers Market – This one takes place on Saturday, May 27 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Kailua Farmers Market (located at 640 Ulukahiki Street) – This one takes place on Sunday, May 28 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Kauai

Grove Farmers Market – This one takes place on Saturday, May 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

So, take this opportunity to seek the help of a few young lawyers who can assist with the big issues for free.