KHON2 (KHON2) — There are Ask-A-Lawyer booths at various locations statewide in honor of the national celebration of Law Week on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26.

Volunteer lawyers will give free, in-person legal information on topics including landlord/tenant, divorce, child custody, bankruptcy, and estate planning.

Oahu

Kaka’ako Farmer’s Market – Saturday, June 25 from 8 a.m. to noon

Pearlridge Farmer’s Market – Saturday, June 25 from 8 a.m. to noon

Big Island

KTA Hilo – Sunday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

KTA Kona – Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Maui

Sunday Market at Kahului Shopping Center – Sunday, June 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kauai

Grove Farm Market in Lihue – Saturday, June 25, 2022, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Volunteer lawyers are available every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at (808) 537-1868 to help those who may not have access to an attorney and need general information or referrals to non-profit organizations that assist with legal problems.