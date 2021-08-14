Ask-A-Lawyer booth volunteers field questions at Kakaako Farmer’s Market

HONOLULU (KHON2) – People got to ask legal questions at the Ask-a-Lawyer booth at the Kakaako Farmer’s Market.

The volunteers were from the Hawaii State Bar Association Young Lawyers Division.

The booth was done in honor of Law Week which is celebrated nationwide.

Volunteer lawyers shared free legal information about various issues including landlord/tenant, family law, bankruptcy, and estate planning.

The Young Lawyers Division of the Hawaii State Bar Association coordinated the week’s festivities which started on Aug. 9 and ended Aug. 14.