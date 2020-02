Farrington Highway will be closed in both directions between Wakea Street and Kalaeloa Boulevard, at the section above the H-1 Freeway, for the installation of reinforcements on the Farrington Highway Bridge. The closure will be in place over a 24-hour period, seven days a week including holidays, beginning on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, through Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

Westbound motorists traveling from Kapolei will be directed to the new Wakea Street overpass and may get back onto Farrington Highway near Wet N Wild. Eastbound motorists traveling from Kalaeloa Boulevard may continue to Kapolei Parkway, to Kamokila Boulevard, and to Wakea Street to get back onto the eastbound H-1 Freeway. For a map of the detour routes, please click here.