HONOLULU (KHON2) — Multiple Asian sauces distributed in Hawaii are being recalled due to an undeclared soy allergen.

According to the Hawaii State Department of Health Food and Drug Branch, Mutual Trading Co. Inc., of El Monte, California is recalling the following products:

60 fl. oz. containers of “Kagome Worcester Sauce”

10 fl. oz of “Kagome Chuno Sauce”

8 g. of “Kagome Take Out Tonkatsu Sauce”

This is because the package labels do not declare the presence of soy.

Those who are allergic or have a severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

They were distributed to several restaurants and retail stores up until March 16 in Hawaii.

“Kagome Worcester Sauce” is in a 60 fl. oz. plastic bottle, with UPC code 7676451130, and lot code 2024.5.26 or before this date.



“Kagome Chuno Sauce” is in a 10 fl. oz. plastic bottle, with UPC code 76764423003, and lot code 2024.4.28 or before this date.



“Kagome Take Out Tonkatsu Sauce” is in an 8 g. plastic bag, with UPC code 072546242749, and lot code 2023.7.29 or before this date.

According to HDOH, no illnesses have been reported in connection to this recall.

Investigation shows that the problem was caused by missing to indicate soy from a second derived ingredient.

Mutual Trading Co. Inc. has responded to this issue and taken action to stop sales and distribution of the affected products.

Consumers who have purchased the product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.