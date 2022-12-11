HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 50th Honolulu Marathon took place today, Dec. 11, and athletes from around the world descended on Honolulu to capture the glory of winning the race.

Asefa Mengstu of Ethiopia completed the marathon in two hours, fourteen minutes and forty-one seconds even in the particularly windy conditions of the race. Not a personal best for this globetrotting marathon runner but an exceptional time nonetheless.

According to the Honolulu Marathon, Mengstu’s best time is two hours, four minutes and six seconds; and World Athletes listed that time occurring at Dubai Standard Chartered Marathon in 2018.

Cheyenne Sibley of KHON2 News had a chance to speak to Mengstu after he completed the Honolulu Marathon. He said, “Hawaii is good. I like the way people are yelling so happy. I’m happy. I’ll be back next year!”

The Honolulu Marathon listed Titus Ekiru from Kenya completing the marathon in two hours, seven minutes and fifty-nine seconds in 2018.