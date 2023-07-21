HONOLULU (KHON2) — Summer is in full swing and forecasters say it’s only going to get hotter.

On Friday, July 21, several hikers were seen climbing up and down Koko Head Crater Trail.

“I had a teeny bit of water left when I got to the top,” Virginia visitor Brian said while pointing at his empty water bottle. “And I saved that for the way down; and thankfully, the way down was a lot easier.”

“It’s pretty hot,” said Oahu resident Chandler Thomas. “I would recommend getting into the ocean afterwards and cooling down.”

Most people were seen at the beach on Friday afternoon doing just that, cooling down.

Doctors recommend people avoid doing strenuous activities in the middle of the afternoon in the hot sun.

“We’re getting a few more heat-related injuries primarily on the west side where we tend to have more active people out there as well as the Waikiki clinic,” said Dr. Caesar Ines, ER Physician at Queen’s West and Medical Director Queen’s Urgent Care.

He said symptoms of heat exhaustion include feeling fatigued, sweating heavily, feeling dizzy, lightheaded, rapid heart rate, fast breathing and feeling tired/worn out.

He said that can be fixed by getting out of the sun, putting ice packs in areas like your groin and arm pits, and drink plenty of water immediately.

“Heat stroke is a true medical emergency. You’re going to have all those symptoms and more deadly things like neurological disorders,” Dr. Ines explained. He said slurring speech is a sign of heat stoke, too.

Although it’s about 30 degrees cooler in Hawaii than certain portions of the mainland, he said 70% of heat-related illnesses occur in humid environments.

“That’s the danger in all this, correct? People come to Hawaii expecting ‘I’m going to be fine here’; but when the humidity level gets above 75%, you pretty much lost the ability to evaporate your sweat so you’re dissipating heat not very well,” he added.

Limit outdoor activities like running or hiking in areas with no shade and consider doing them in the early morning or evening. Wear light color and lightweight clothing, drink plenty of water with electrolytes for people who exert themselves like construction workers or student athletes.

He said alcohol and being at the beach don’t mix.

“The biggest factor to avoid for our visitors is alcohol for a few reasons. One, it dehydrates you and accelerates dehydration; but it also doesn’t allow for you to make good decisions. So, you’re going to ignore your symptoms early; and you’re not going to be seeking help,” Dr. Ines added.