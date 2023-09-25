HONOLULU (KHON2) — Regional theatre is dying across the United States. Between funding issues and the significant economic and social disruptions brought on by COVID-19 quarantines, many theatres across the country are shuttering their doors.

Cal Shakes, which is a California Bay Area theatre known for its Shakespearean productions in an outdoor theatre only lists its 2022 schedule with no 2023 schedule available.

Then, there’s Lookingglass Theatre in Chicago. Even though some Broadway productions got their start here, their website indicates that they have halted programming for 2023.

“The coronavirus pandemic and its aftermath have left the industry in crisis,” wrote Michael Paulson, a reporter who has been following the collapse of the regional theatre network in the U.S.

He went on to explain.

“Interviews with 72 top-tier regional theatres located outside New York City reveal that they expect, in aggregate, to produce 20 percent fewer productions next season than they did in the last full season before the pandemic, which shuttered theatres across the country, in many cases for 18 months or more. And many of the shows that they are programming will have shorter runs, smaller casts and simpler sets,” added Paulson.

Regional theatre plays a big role in the creative development of many people from designers of all stripes to artists to writers, actors and directors.

On Oʻahu, there are several theatres that span a gamut of creative endeavors.

Theatre troupes

All the World’s a Stage Theatre Company is located in Mānoa Valley. It opened in 1992 providing theatrical educational programming in the Pacific Northwest before relocating to Honolulu in 2002. It touts itself as a multi-faceted theatre that offers programming on a wide range of subjects.

KHON2.com could not locate a website or a schedule for this theatre.

Educational theatres

Ballet Hawaiʻi was created in 1976. It touts a rich cultural environment that teaches, promotes and produces dance. It first began as a support group for the Honolulu City Ballet, and it continues its efforts to provide opportunities for self-growth and to instill self-esteem and pride in its students, patrons and audiences.

Some of the opportunities that Ballet Hawaii boasts. Click here for more information on what they have to offer:

Production of the annual Nutcracker Ballet at the Blaisdell Concert Hall with accompaniment by the Honolulu Symphony Orchestra and guest artists from leading international ballet companies.

Presentation of highly acclaimed dance companies that include Baryshnikov & Co., Stars of American Ballet Theatre, Mark Morris Dance Group, Pilobolus, Paul Taylor Dance Theatre, Ballet Stars from San Francisco and Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo.

Providing year-round training programs for pre-ballet through advanced students.

Engaging international Master Teachers who teach at the intermediate and advanced levels.

Conducting a four-week Summer Intensive session. This features teachers from the international dance community and attracts students from around the world.

Providing outreach programs throughout the community and neighbor islands to reach new audiences and create more interest in dance.

Castle Performing Arts Center offers a multitude of opportunities for keiki who want to explore their skills, passions and intelligence. It was founded by Ronald E. Bright who was known simply as Mr. B.

For over 40 years, according to CPAC’s website, they have been producing plays, musicals and special events through our internationally renowned performing arts programs. CPAC is designed as a public school Learning Center by the State of Hawaiʻi Dept. of Education. It serves hundreds of students from grades 5-12 each year.

And many of their alumni become professional actors, singers, dancers and theatre technicians. One of CPAC’s guiding principles is to teach life skills to students so they can become active, caring members of our communities regardless of the careers they ultimately choose.

Central Theatre Arts Academy is a part of Mililani High School and is a state-funded Performing Arts Learning Center. It seeks to provide comprehensive educational opportunities in theatre production. This includes performance, design, construction and technical theatre.

CTAA stages two major productions each school year, which feature public school students from all over O’ahu. Click here for more information on their upcoming productions.

Regional theatres

Mānoa Valley Theatre came about after a group of graduate students from the University of Hawaiʻi Theatre Department founded the Hawaiʻi Performing Arts Company in 1969. They wanted to create Hawaiʻi’s first professional resident adult theatre organization.

MVT was created to provide a community workplace that would benefit local performing artists as well as audiences. You can click here to see MVT’s rather extensive calendar of productions.

Diamond Head Theatre has been in the thick of it when it comes to local productions, including television productions that have made their homes on Oʻahu. Considered the Broadway of the Pacific, DHT sets its sights on producing the best live community theatre entertainment. DHT also seeks to advance the theatre arts through education in Hawaiʻi since 1915.

As Hawaii’s oldest performing arts center, it has a long history of artistic endeavors. Like MVT, they produce both musicals and plays that draws more than 40,000 theatre-goers each season. You can click here for more information on upcoming performances.

Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre was the first local opera theater built in Hawaii. Housed in the New Music Hall, it opened in 1879 and was situated across from ‘Iolani Palace on King Street. The building was burned in 1895 not long after the illegal overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom by U.S. industrialists.

But supporters raised the money to restore it, renaming it the Honolulu Opera House. Click here for more information on upcoming performances.

The Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre provides performing artists on Hawaii Island with opportunities to discover and hone their skills and talents. It is a charitable and educational nonprofit organization that caters to all ages. This organization also provides training in addition to the productions they host each year.

The Hawaii Shakespeare Festival recently finished their 2023 Summer Season. This innovative and experiential Shakespeare production company puts on plays each summer, including versions of Shakespeare that have been translated into Pidgin.

Founded 2001, HSF has been instrumental in expanding opportunities for women in Shakespeare and for expanding their audience reach through their experiential theatre. Click here for more information on future seasons.

So, if you are restless and looking for new ways to explore your talents and skills, then check out audition opportunities at any of these local theatres that serve Hawaii.

Who knows, you may find an actor or a playwright buried deep down.