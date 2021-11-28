As local businesses rebound, some are becoming targets of burglaries

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are looking into a burglary at Otto Cake in Kaimuki. Employees told KHON2 that thieves broke in and stole money.

Nearby bakeries said this is concerning and devastating as many local businesses are just trying to get back on their feet.

Sources said thieves broke into Otto Cake through the front door lock and took money and items from a safe. Otto Cake is not the only local business that has become a victim of these crimes.

“It just seems like recently, within the past month or so, there seem to be a lot more cases coming in through our office here at CrimeStoppers,” said Sgt. Chris Kim of Honolulu CrimeStoppers.

On Nov. 17, a male suspect broke into Pancakes and Waffles in Waimalu and left with a safe. On Oct. 13, another male suspect was seen on surveillance video inside the Goodwill store in Pearl City and also took off with a safe.

CrimeStoppers is encouraging businesses to refrain from using small safes.

“If you’re going to have a safe, make sure it’s a big, heavy-duty one that’s bolted down. We also highly discourage business owners or people, in general, to don’t use those lockboxes. Time and time again we’ve seen cases of a business being broken into where they’re leaving these spare keys in these lock boxes for overnight deliveries or the next shift,” Kim explained.

CrimeStoppers is also asking businesses to invest in security from sensor lights to high-quality security cameras.

In a time when businesses are trying to rebound, the public can also be an extra set of eyes.

“If you’re driving down the street and you see some type of suspicious activity, if it looks like there someone is kind of casing out the place, feel free to call 911 and let the dispatch know this and send an officer out there, and you could potentially help deter a crime from happening.” Sgt. Chris Kim of Honolulu CrimeStoppers

Anyone who has details about these cases can call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. The public can also send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app.