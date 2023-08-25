HONOLULU (KHON2) — As lawsuits pile up against Hawaiian Electric because of the Maui fires, questions are raised about what could happen to the company and its subsidiaries.

Lahaina residents and Maui County have filed lawsuits against Hawaiian Electric, saying it should have turned the power off before the fires erupted. But former Public Utilities Chair Randall Iwase questions if that would have been a wise choice.

“I don’t know if that’s a responsible thing to do. In retrospect you can say that but had they done it, are they talking about the entire island of Maui losing power for at least 24 hours?” he said.

Lawsuits from deadly wildfires in California forced the uitlity company PG&E into declaring bankruptcy. Iwase points out that Hawaii is in a different and a more difficult position.

“We don’t have brother and sister power companies next to us in case we go down that could step in. We don’t have it, we have one company,” said Iwase.

HECO’s parent company Hawaiian Electric Industries owns about a dozen other companies including American Savings Bank. In its latest SEC filing, the company said, “American Savings Bank customer deposits are safe – there is no risk to customer deposits as a result of legal claims related to the fires.”

Financial experts say there are usually legal walls that protect subsidiaries from lawsuits. But even if the courts rule against that, bank accounts are also protected by FDIC up to $250,000.

“Any time you have FDIC insurance, it should give you some peace of mind even in a situation like this,” said financial expert Alan Akina.