As financial markets plunge, how could coronavirus affect your wallet?

Financial markets are plunging for the sixth consecutive day. The Dow closed down over 1100 points. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 both dropped over 4%. Today was the worst single day decline for the S&P 500 in nearly nine years.

As California announced it is monitoring thousands of people for the coronavirus fears of community spread continue to grow. To discuss how this may impact your wallet, we brought Dr. Anthony Chan to explain. Dr. Chan is the former chief economist for J.P. Morgan Chase visiting us from New York City.