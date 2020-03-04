Artist Tori Kelly to perform in Hawaii

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: Tori Kelly performs at Christmas at The Grove: A Festive Tree Lighting celebration at The Grove on November 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Singer Tori Kelly will perform at the Republik, BAMP Project announced on March 3.

Kelly will perform at the Republik on April 30. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m.

