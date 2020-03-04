Artist Tori Kelly to perform in Hawaii Local News Posted: Mar 3, 2020 / 09:27 PM HST / Updated: Mar 3, 2020 / 09:27 PM HST LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: Tori Kelly performs at Christmas at The Grove: A Festive Tree Lighting celebration at The Grove on November 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images) HONOLULU (KHON2) — Singer Tori Kelly will perform at the Republik, BAMP Project announced on March 3. Kelly will perform at the Republik on April 30. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. View this post on Instagram Happy Tuesday everybody! Here to brighten up your day with this special announcement! Tori Kelly coming to the Republik April 30th! Tickets will be going on sale this Friday (3/6) at 10AM and pre-sale tickets only available 3/4 at 10AM for those who signed up for our newsletter! YOU'RE WELCOME! . . #BampProject #TheRepublk #ToriKelly #honolulu #oahuconcerts A post shared by BAMP Project (@bampproject) on Mar 3, 2020 at 12:04pm PST