HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hilo native Aaron Kai is a post-pop artist whose work can be seen worldwide. He has collaborated with Nike, Adidas, Taco Bell and other notable brands.

Kai takes influences from his childhood memories of surfing, hard work and pop culture to create his iconic pieces. His artwork showcases his colorful palette and personality, and on June 4, locals will get an opportunity to see the art up close at the Sig on Smith gallery.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., the gallery located at 1018 Smith St. will be transformed into an immersive experience. It’s Kai’s first art show in Hawaii.

The show titled “The Beautiful Lei” is a love letter to Hawaii and a homage to Kai’s return to the island that made him who he is as a man and as an artist.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

This event is for one night only and will feature 12 new paintings for sale, as well as new merchandise and offerings. Click here to RSVP.