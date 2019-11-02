Arthur Murray Dance Studio to celebrate “Day of the Dead” with Dia de los Muertos showcase

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Come experience a night of wonder, fun, and excitement with the “Dia de los Muertos” showcase this Saturday.

Arthur Murray Dance Center Hawai’i staff and students will perform an amazing show full of professional and amateur dances.

Tickets include refreshments, a buffet dinner, lots of general dancing, and fabulous entertainment.

Doors will open at 6:30pm and the show starts at 7pm.

Come dressed in your best “Dia de los Muertos” attire as we will also be having a Costume Contest (optional).