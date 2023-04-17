HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police have opened an arson investigation after a trailer fire was reported around 11 p.m. in Haleiwa at the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Cane Haul Road.

According to film production, the trailer was part of the base camp for a major Hollywood movie.

The production said filming was put on pause Monday due to the fire and it hopes to resume soon.

An employee of a nearby business, Tiare Solomon, said “I think it’s very disappointing and that’s not the aloha spirit we try to maintain over here.”

The Honolulu Fire Department arrived on the scene just after 11 p.m. and found the brush beneath one of the trailers burning.

Firefighters worked to prevent the blaze from spreading to any of the other trailers.

HFD said after further investigation it found the contents of the trailer also on fire. The fire was fully extinguished at 1 a.m.

Honolulu police report over $20,000 in damage and nearby businesses said they’re concerned about the incident.

“It’s sad that we might have to increase our security around the shopping center because we’re open later at night and we want our local people and guests to feel comfortable here at night,” Jeannie Martinson another employee of a nearby business.

HFD said no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, HPD is investigating another arson case. Last week, police said a suspect set a boat on fire at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor. Police arrested a 63-year-old man, but he was later released pending further investigation.

The Fire Fighters Union said, intentionally set fires not only pose a threat to the community, but first responders too.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had situations in the past where firefighters got seriously injured or died, because of arson fires,” said Bobby Lee, Hawaii Fire Fighters Association President. “There was a big case in Seattle, where three or four firefighters died.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police.