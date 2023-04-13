HONOLULU (KHON2) — A brown water advisory has been issued for Waimea Bay on Oahu by the Hawaii Department of Health on Thursday, April 13.

This comes after river flowing from stormwater runoff entering the ocean.

The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm waters due to many health risks if you come in contact with that water.

If the water looks brown stay out.

If you have any health concerns, please see a doctor.