HONOLULU (KHON2) — Arrive to the airport early. Many travelers are seeing long wait lines.

According to the Hawaii Department of Transportation, one of two security checkpoint lanes at Hilo International Airport is down.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

As of 10:15 a.m. according to HDOT, wait times are reported to be around an hour and a half to an hour and 45 minutes.

Travelers are recommended to arrive at least three hours prior to flight times on Monday, March 13.

It is advised to also check with your airline when ticket counters open if checking in baggage.

HDOT said they are providing seating in the waiting area and water will be available.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

For updates, check out HDOT on Twitter.