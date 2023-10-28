HONOLULU (KHON2) — At about 11:13 p.m. Friday, HPD and EMS responded to a shooting in Kakaako that left one male victim dead.

Initially, investigation revealed the victim and suspect were arguing when it escalated to a shooting, in which the victim was shot multiple times.

It was later revealed two suspects were at large.

Suspect one shot the victim, and turned his gun to the victim’s friend who had witnessed the incident.

His gun failed to go off however.

Suspect two then grabbed the same gun from Suspect one and attempted to shoot the victim’s friend, but again, the gun failed to discharge.

The suspects fled in a black truck.

On Saturday at about 6 p.m., both suspects were identified and arrested.

Suspect one was arrested for Attempted Murder in the Second Degree Place to Keep and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Separate felony.

Suspect two was arrested for Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Place to Keep and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Separate felony.