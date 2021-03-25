Arrest report details video evidence in death of 5-year-old Las Vegas boy with Hawaii ties

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An arrest report describes some of the final moments of 5-year-old Ryan James Peralta’s life.

22-year-old Laurren Courtney faces charges for first-degree murder and child abuse.

According to the report, Courtney told police she babysat for Ryan and his 7-year old sister since August, 2020.

Ryan’s father had installed cameras in his home after his daughter said Courtney had hurt Ryan.

Ryan’s father received a call while he was at work from Courtney saying that Ryan was not doing well and was coughing up blood. He returned home to find his son unresponsive on the couch.

Those cameras then became a key piece of evidence.

Detectives called the footage horrendous. They said, Courtney is seen on video dragging Ryan while he was limp, kicking him in the head, dropping him so his head hit the bathroom floor, punching him in the face and dragging him into the shower.

The report states she turned the water on as Ryan cried and moaned in pain. Courtney left once Ryan’s father came home.

Her boyfriend told police she even picked up McDonald’s on the way home. Police say Courtney expressed no emotion during an interview when they told her Ryan might not survive.

The report says the beating left the previously-healthy boy neurologically devastated with internal injuries. Ryan died the next day. Courtney currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.

Her next court date is in May, 2021.

Click here to support the Peralto family through their GoFundMe.

Click here to view the story from KLAS in Las Vegas.