Arrest made in Wednesday’s brazen stabbing in Kahala

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A suspect is in custody after a stabbing incident that happened at a Kahala beach on Wednesday, July 8.

An 18-year-old male was arrested in connection at an Aina Haina residence, according to a spokesperson from the Honolulu Police Department on Saturday, July 11. The suspect faces second-degree attempted murder charges.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services received a report about the incident Wednesday afternoon, around 1:45 p.m. in the area of 4663 Kahala Avenue on the beach. The victim was is a 17-year-old girl.

Paramedics treated the teenager, who suffered a serious laceration across her upper body and lacerations to her hands. She was transported to a trauma center in serious condition, said EMS.

The victim’s brother did not want to go on camera, but told KHON2 that his sister was stabbed multiple times in the neck.

Police said the witnesses described the suspect to have brown curly hair. They also described him to be six-feet tall, roughly 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

The man remains in police custody as officials continue to investigate the case.

