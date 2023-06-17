HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded a 911 call on Friday, June 16.

The call was at around 11:12 p.m. in the Kaneʻohe area on Pahia Drive.

According to police, a 49-year-old male was the victim in a stabbing incident.

Police said that the 49-year-old male got into an argument with a 44-year-old female that escalated into what the police said is an attempted murder event.

The 44-year-old female stabbed the 49-year-old male with what police called a “dangerous instrument”.

Once on the scene, HPD said they identified the suspect and arrested the 44-year-old female.

EMS said they arrived on the scene at approximately 11:14 p.m.

When they arrived, EMS said that paramedics found a man who had been stabbed with what EMS called a “knife”.

According to EMS, the 49-year-old male had stab wounds in his neck.

EMS said they treated the 49-year-old victim at the scene. They then transported him to a local area trauma hospital in serious condition.

HPD said the 44-year-old female was arrested for second degree attempted murder; she is currently in custody according to police.

