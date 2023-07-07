HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a theft caught on video that led to one man being arrested on suspicion of stealing from a hardware store.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Honolulu police said in an email that a 29-year-old man was arrested on three counts of second degree theft Thursday afternoon.

HPD opened the theft case after two men were seen on video walking out of Home Depot Iwilei with carts full of tools.

Home Depot told KHON2.com that it has security personnel who are trained to address shoplifters and other employees are directed to not approach suspect shoplifters, because it’s just too dangerous.

According to Honolulu police, there were over 2,300 shoplifting cases in 2022 compared to 1,945 in 2021.

According to state law, it’s considered a felony theft if the value of what’s taken is more than $750. Now, the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office is going after repeat offenders, regardless of the amount.

“If they do a series of three or more property offenses of any amount, we can charge them as a habitual property offender,” said Steve Alm, Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney. “That is a Class C felony with a mandatory year in jail.”

It’s not just Home Depot that is dealing with these types of thefts. City Mill also told KHON2.com that they see it at all eight of their locations, even leading them to trade out display products for signs describing the products instead.

“It’s organized retail crime, they’re not doing it to feed their family,” said Tina Yamaki, Hawaii Retail Merchants of Hawaii President. “This is their job. They come in and steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.”