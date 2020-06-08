Around 200 in Nanakuli unite for Black Lives Matter demonstration

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another demonstration was held on Sunday, June 7, to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

About 200 people took to the streets in Nanakuli to wave their signs and demand change and justice for George Floyd, who died two weeks ago.

RELATED: Black Lives Matter Movement draws more than a thousand in peaceful march through Waikiki

Thousands on Oahu marched from Ala Moana Beach Park to the State Capitol in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on June 6. (KHON2/Agatha Danglapin)

Protests were also held on Friday, June 5, and on Saturday, June 6. Roughly 10,000 people attended Saturday’s march to the State Capitol.

RELATED: Roughly 10,000 in Honolulu unite, resolves to be heard in Black Lives Matter movement

Funeral services for Floyd will be held on Tuesday, June 9, in Houston, Texas.

THE LATEST ON KHON2