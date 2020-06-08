Around 200 in Nanakuli unite for Black Lives Matter demonstration

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another demonstration was held on Sunday, June 7, to support the Black Lives Matter movement.
About 200 people took to the streets in Nanakuli to wave their signs and demand change and justice for George Floyd, who died two weeks ago.
Protests were also held on Friday, June 5, and on Saturday, June 6. Roughly 10,000 people attended Saturday’s march to the State Capitol.
Funeral services for Floyd will be held on Tuesday, June 9, in Houston, Texas.
