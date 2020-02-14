Thieves make off with 18 durians, other fruit totaled around $1,000

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police are investigating a theft that happened in Hilo on February 1 around 9:15 p.m.

According to police, two unknown men entered a facility on Stainback Highway without permission and removed 18 Durian fruit and various other fruit from the property.

The total value of the fruit stolen was around $1,000.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, or on the identity of the two men, to call the department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00.