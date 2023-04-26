HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are warning the public that they will be performing coastal mapping across the islands through June.

The technology to perform the mapping uses light in the form of lasers to measure distance. Brief exposure to the light is safe for the unprotected eye, according to USACE.

Oahu’s south-facing shores from Barber’s Point to Diamond Head may see “broad beams of green light” across the skies and coasts between midnight and 5 a.m., April 28 – 30. Most of the activity, according to USACE, will be conducted “offshore to approximately 500 meters inland from the shore at an altitude of approximately 1,300 feet AGL (above ground level).”

“The majority of data collection will take place during the day,” said Chris Macon, scientist with the JALBTCX. “The airspace along Oahu’s south shore is very busy, so we’re surveying this area at night to avoid interfering with air traffic from the Honolulu Airport.”

These surveys are done about every 10 years in Hawaii and support projects such as harbor dredging, sea level rise preparedness and evaluation of eroding shorelines.