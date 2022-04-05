KAIMUKI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A wounded Army veteran sparked inspiration by speaking to Oahu residents this week.

Master sergeant Cedric King held a special talk at The Paul Mitchell School in Kaimuki on Tuesday, April 5th.

He lost his legs in an explosion in Afghanistan in 2012. He has since then rebuilt his life and now travels across the country as an inspirational speaker.

“People have to understand that storms in life, they come to give you strength. They’re not coming to make you have a bad day; they’re not coming to make you angry or to make you embarrassed or anything. They’re just coming to give you strength.” Cedric King, retired Army

The Dean of The Paul Mitchell School, Jeannie Rossiter, showed her appreciation for King speaking.

“He inspired me from the time he got on that stage and started talking and I cried, I could relate, and I said oh my gosh I want to share him,” said Rossiter.

The public is invited to come down to the Paul Mitchell school on Wednesday, April 6 to attend or watch it over Zoom. The register for the event, call or text 808-202-2503. Click here for more information on Cedric King.