Army training exercises may disturb Schofield Barracks community

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Local military units will be conducting essential training activities at Schofield Barracks in November, which may result in noise complaints from surrounding communities.

The training exercises are designed to ensure units and service members are able to accomplish their mission and return home safely. While the exercises can sometimes be loud, the Army says they are critical for personnel safety.

A full list of training activities can be found below:

Nov. 5 : Army Lightning Academy helicopter operations, Schofield Barracks East Range.

Army Lightning Academy helicopter operations, Schofield Barracks East Range. Nov. 9 : Army Lightning Academy training with blank ammunition and explosive simulators, Schofield Barracks East Range.

Army Lightning Academy training with blank ammunition and explosive simulators, Schofield Barracks East Range. Nov. 9-13 : Army artillery training, Schofield Barracks. Training will occur during evening hours and may extend into early morning hours on Nov. 10.

Army artillery training, Schofield Barracks. Training will occur during evening hours and may extend into early morning hours on Nov. 10. Nov. 10-13 : Army mortar training, Schofield Barracks. Training will occur during daytime and evening hours.

Army mortar training, Schofield Barracks. Training will occur during daytime and evening hours. Nov. 10, 12, 13 : Army Lightning Academy helicopter operations, Schofield Barracks East Range.

Army Lightning Academy helicopter operations, Schofield Barracks East Range. Nov. 18-21 : Army Lightning Academy training with blank ammunition and explosive simulators, Schofield Barracks East Range.

Army Lightning Academy training with blank ammunition and explosive simulators, Schofield Barracks East Range. Nov. 23-25 : Army Lightning Academy medical evacuation exercise, Schofield Barracks East Range. This exercise will involve medical vehicle support and helicopter operations.

Army Lightning Academy medical evacuation exercise, Schofield Barracks East Range. This exercise will involve medical vehicle support and helicopter operations. Nov. 24 : Marine Corps aerial gunnery training, Schofield Barracks. Training will occur during daytime and nighttime hours.

The Army is also advising the public that Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) training can occur 24 hours a day at the Wheeler Army Airfield. UAS trainings may also occur over the restricted airspace above Schofield Barracks and a northwestern section of the Waianae mountain range.

All essential military trainings are required to adhere to CDC guidelines regarding physical distancing, mask-wearing and frequent sanitation to the fullest possible extent.

Call the U.S. Army Hawaii’s Noise Concern Line at 808-656-3487 or email usarmy.hawaii.comrel@mail.mil to report concerns related to noise or training.

