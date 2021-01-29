Army to conduct training exercises at Schofield Barracks in February

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii (KHON2) — The U.S. Army announced on Friday, Jan. 29, that local communities near Schofield Barracks may hear essential training activities that will be conducted during the month of February.

All mission-essential training exercises are required to adhere to health guidelines regarding physical distancing, mask-wearing and frequent sterilization. A full list of the scheduled training can be found below.

Feb. 1-4: Army mortar training, Schofield Barracks. Training will occur during daytime and evening hours.

The Army is also advising the public that Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) training can occur 24 hours a day at the Wheeler Army Airfield. UAS trainings may also occur over the restricted airspace above Schofield Barracks and a northwestern section of the Waianae mountain range.

Call the U.S. Army Hawaii’s Noise Concern Line at 808-656-3487 or email usarmy.hawaii.comrel@mail.mil to report concerns related to noise or training.