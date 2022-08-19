Over 40 acres have burned at the Makua Military Reservation on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Courtesy: U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Army is currently fighting a wildfire at the Makua Military Reservation.

According to the Department of the Army firefighters, the fire started around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 near the south ridge of the reservation and started water bucket drops.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Army officials said around 40 acres of land have already burned.

Some may see smoke in the sky but there are no current threats to nearby buildings, according to the U.S. Army.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

The U.S. Army said that this fire was not due to training and is investigating the cause of the fire.