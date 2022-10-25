Students learning proper hose deployment during a fire during the October 2022 Basic Wildland Fire Fighting course.

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Recently, the U.S. Army took part in a Wildland Fire Fighting Training exercise with local Hawaii agencies.

The U.S. Army Garrison Pōhakuloa Training Area Fire and Emergency Services (FES) Departments Basic Wildland Fire Fighting Courses is held throughout the year bringing together different organizations.

During the Wildland Fire Fighting Courses, Parker Ranch, State of Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Forestry & Wildlife, Hawaii County Fire and Hawaii Volcano National Park came together teaching each other valuable skills.

“The course is primarily driven by demand. We partner with Hawaii County Fire to allow their recruit class access to the training, which is needed prior to their graduating,” said Wildland Fire Management Officer and Supervisory Captain Paramedic Ben Grodjesk.

He said although fire knowledge consumes most of their conversations, the course gives people the opportunity to talk and learn from local Hawaii Island organizations.

Captain Ben Grodjesk, Wildland Fire Management Officer and Supervisory Paramedic with the Pōhakuloa Training Area Fire Department showing students items in a fire line pack during the October 2022 Basic Wildland Fire Fighting course.

The course is 40 hours of classroom and hands-on training where students learn pump operations, progressive hose lays, hose deployment/laying, fire shelter and fire operations.

“My main reason for attending the course is to learn how to better help and protect natural resources, and help with the mitigation of fire if needed,” said Edith Adkins, with Napu’u Conservation project.

For more information about the agencies working together as one example of community partnerships head to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service’s (DVIDS) website.

Students learning how to properly reload hoses for quick deployment during a fire during the October 2022 Basic Wildland Fire Fighting course.

“I’m really proud of our Fire Department who, along with the Police, play a critical role in protecting not only PTA, but the surrounding community,” said Lt. Col. Kevin Cronin garrison commander.