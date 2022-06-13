Video Courtesy of Mikala Castellano.

Makua Valley (KHON2) — The U.S. Army said the Army firefighters are battling a wildfire near the South fire break at Makua Military Reservation.

The fire started early morning on Monday, June 13. According to the Army, 10 acres have burned as firefighters contained 10% of the fire thus far.

The Army said residents and motorists near Makua Military Reservation may see smoke in the sky but there is no threat to nearby facilities or people at this time. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Army firefighters are investigating.