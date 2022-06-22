HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Army will are upgrading and testing its mass warning notification system from June 20 to June 28.

According to the Army, existing sirens will be modified and in some areas, new sirens will be installed. As a part of the upgrade, all sirens across Army installations will be tested.

The Army said employees, residents and community members off the installation may hear the sirens and prerecorded voice messages during the testing period. During the installation and upgrade, sirens will be producing a few quick tones.

The following is a breakdown of the siren upgrades and testing:

• 22 June Aliamanu, Red Hill, Ft. Shafter, Ft. Shafter Flats, Tripler Army Medical Center

• 23 June East Range, Helemano Military Reservation and Wheeler Army Airfield

• 24 June Field Station Kunia and Schofield Barracks (with potential extra dates 27-28 June)

Residents and community members can expect to hear pre-recorded verbal messages, bugle calls, and

traditional siren wails.

The entire test will take approximately five minutes per siren, and the tests will take place between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the days above.