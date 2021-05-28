Armed robbery near airport prompts search for three supsects

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police are looking for three men who allegedly forced their way into a business office, armed with handguns, on Koapaka Street on Friday, May 7 at approximately 1:10 a.m.

The three males allegedly demanded property from, assaulted, and damaged recording studio equipment of the victim. They fled the area on foot in an unknown direction. A witness said that they noticed a newer model Nissan or Toyota four-door vehicle with California plates the prior night not far from the scene. That vehicle was occupied by three unknown persons. The backseat person appeared to be a male with dark skin.

According to police the following are descriptions of the suspects:

DESCRIPTION OF SUSPECT #1 – African-American male, 20s, 5’8″ to 6’0″, 120 to 140 lbs., thin build, dark complexion, southern accent, wearing a black long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black ski mask.

DESCRIPTION OF SUSPECT #2 – African-American male, 20s, 5’6″ to 5’8″, 120 to 140 lbs., slim build, dark complexion, southern accent, wearing a blue jeans and black ski mask.

DESCRIPTION OF SUSPECT #3 – African-American male, 20s, 5’4″ to 5’6″, 120 to 140 lbs., slim build, black complexion, southern accent and wearing a black long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black ski mask.

