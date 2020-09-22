Armed robbery in Iwilei, terroristic threatening Waianae/Nanakuli on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Honolulu police are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

They say last night in the Iwilei area a cab driver was robbed at gunpoint.

The suspect took the money and ran off.

In the Waianae area, three men were arrested for terroristic threatening following an incident on the roadway.

Police say one man used a knife, another use a bat, and two others used a machete.

The fourth suspect has not been arrested.

In the Nanakuli area, a 40-year-old man was arrested for terroristic threatening and reckless endangering after police say he got into an argument with his neighbor, went into his house to get a gun, and then threatened his neighbor with it.

