‘Armed and dangerous’ Puna man wanted by police

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Island Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 33-year-old Puna man who they say is considered to be “armed and dangerous.”

Police identified the man as Brandon Nau who is described to be 5-foot-7 with black hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to weigh around 200 pounds.

According to police, Nau is wanted for two outstanding warrants, as well as for questioning regarding a burglary investigation that happened in May.

The public is urged not to approach him and to call the police instead.

Anyone with information on Nau’s location should contact Big Island Police at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Casey Cabral of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2384.