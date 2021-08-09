‘Armed and dangerous’ Police seek public’s help finding wanted Puna man

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police are asking for the public’s help locating a 37-year-old suspect who they believed is “armed and dangerous.”

The man is described as being 5-foot-10-inches, weighing 238 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.

According to police, he is wanted for an existing arrest warrant and for questioning in connection with an unrelated criminal investigation.

Members of the public are urged not to approach him and to contact police instead.

