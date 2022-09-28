HONOLULU (KHON2) — Arkansas officials are searching for evidence and the body of a missing former Big Island resident.

Fayetteville Police said 28-year-old Allison Maria Castro, who had been missing since last week Monday, has been murdered.

Nexstar station, KNWA, were at Beaver Lake Wednesday afternoon as Benton County officials searched the lake for evidence.

Police arrested 29-year-old Kacey Jennings for Capital Murder and Abuse of a Corpse on Sept. 26. He has not yet been charged.

Police said that Castro and Jennings had been in a relationship and that they both graduated from Kealakehe High School.

Castro moved to Louisiana and then recently moved to Arkansas and had been living with Jennings.

Officials are expected to give an update on the search for Castro Wednesday afternoon.