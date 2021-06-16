Arizona visitor airlifted from Koko Crater Trail after becoming exhausted from the heat

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 27-year-old visitor from Arizona was rescued at the top of the Koko Crater Trail on Wednesday, June 16, after she became ill due to heat exhaustion.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received the call at approximately 7:42 a.m.

Five HFD units staffed with 16 personnel responded to the scene, with the first crew arriving at 7:50 a.m. After hiking the trail all the way up to the summit, firefighters made contact with the hiker and her two companions at approximately 8:12 a.m. She was determined stable after taking her vitals.

A helicopter landed on top of the pillbox at the summit after crews established a landing zone at the Koko Head District Park. The hiker was able to walk onto Air 1, which airlifted her to the landing zone. The other two hikers were not injured and walked down the trail on their own.

HFD urges the public to hike safely by following these simple tips: