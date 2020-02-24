Argument escalates to attempted murder in Makaha

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four men are wanted in connection to an attempted murder case that happened in the Makaha area on February 22 around 11 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, an argument broke out between four men and a 26-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman. Police said that one of the suspects took out a gun and fired it near the victims.

It was also revealed that the victims were threatened and that one of the suspects fired the gun in the direction of one of the victims.

But before the police could arrive on the scene, the suspects fled.

Authorities say that they have not made any arrests in connection to this case, pending investigation. They are wanted for attempted murder in the second degree, reckless endangering in the first, and terroristic threatening in the first, and assault in the third.