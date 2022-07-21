HONOLULU (KHON2) — Laniakea beach has caused a lot of traffic in the past and still does due to people crossing the street back and forth to look at the turtles at Laniakea Beach.

With the water main break near Kahana Bay, the North Shore of Oahu is experiencing major traffic issues.

The main break happened on Saturday and has caused businesses and residents trouble getting up and down the windward side and through the North Shore.

The state announced that they will close the mauka area of Laniakea Beach on Thursday to ease traffic to and from the North Shore, until further notice.

The Board of Water Supply is issuing updates on their social media.