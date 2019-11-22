Are you the next Vocal Star?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — You’ve seen this man on season one of American idol or those Diet Doctor Pepper commercials – singer Justin Guarini is in town for this weekend’s Vocal Star program auditions.

So if you know anyone who can rock the mic and carry a tune – here’s there big chance to make it big.

“I am also happy to be the spokesperson for a program for singers called Vocal Star,” said Guarini. “At vocal star, singers will have the opportunity to work with industry leaders that have worked with high-profile talent and shows from around the world. I will be overseeing the auditions for this special program on Saturday, November 23 at the Hilton Waikiki Beach Hotel on Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki.”

“If the singer is selected to participate in the Vocal Star program, they will be contacted about this great opportunity to work with top names in the music industry that can jump-start their careers and success in this business.”

Singers between the ages of 8 and 25 can audition.

Adult singers and parents of children can register by calling (808) 638-4113.

There will be two auditions on Saturday, November 23 – 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

You can also check out the Vocal Star website at www.thevocalstars.com. The program is also on Facebook and Instagram.