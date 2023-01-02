HONOLULU (KHON2) – Have you ever heard of Veganuary? It’s when people will give a vegan diet a try during the month of January.

According to Down to Earth more than 600,000 people from more than 200 countries have signed up to take part in the vegan diet pledge for the month of January. That’s more than half the population of Oahu.

The mission of Veganuary is to inspire people to try vegan food and broaden their taste buds to new options.

Eating a vegan diet means not eating anything that comes from an animal. So, unlike vegetarians, vegans do not eat eggs, cheese, milk, honey and other food that comes from animals.

Down to Earth offers thousands of vegan, vegetarian and plant-based options to the people living on Maui and Oahu.

They also have a recipe database that has more than 1,500 plant-based recipes for you to browse through to get inspired to try new food.

Being vegan for the month of January can be tough but is doable as long as you have patience, access to good vegan food and different recipes to try.

Down to Earth has been serving Hawaii communities since 1977 when they opened their first store in Wailuku, Maui.

Owners wanted to help improve the health of Hawaii’s residents by making available organic and natural products at affordable prices and educating about the many benefits of living a vegetarian lifestyle.

For more information about Veganuary or to browse their recipe database head to Down to Earth’s website.