HONOLULU (KHON2) — Celebrity restaurants have become a trend. So, why wouldn’t Eminem open one?

Opened in Downtown Detroit in in September 2021, Mom’s Spaghetti continues to thrive and has even introduced its own bottled spaghetti sauce that you purchase beginning Oct. 26.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The rapper introduced his new product on Instagram, and it’s making some waves in the culinary world.

“Get your sweaters ready for some tasty s’ghetti sauce!!!” the online description for the sauce declares. “For the most legitimate Mom’s Spaghetti pasta, pull some pre-cooked spaghetti from the fridge and reheat in a frying pan while adding your Mom’s Spaghetti sauce … It’s ready when the noodles have a bit of a snap and the sauce is heated to taste … That’s how you get a great leftover taste the first time around! Add powdered parm and serve with some Texas toast with garlic butter for s’ghetti like we serve it up on Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit.”

The restaurant which has made way for the spaghetti sauce was inspired by Eminem’s iconic song “Lose Yourself” in which the rapper references his mother’s spaghetti sauce.

“We’ve had a lot of fun putting this project together with the folks at Union Joints, and the response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Paul Rosenberg, manager for Eminem. “The previous pop-ups were really a test for us to determine whether there was enthusiasm for a regularly-occurring Mom’s Spaghetti spot that would be open all year long.”

With a fun, low-budget commercial, the restaurants situates itself within a working class paradigm.

“We are really pleased to announce the arrival of the walk-up restaurant and adjacent upstairs store, called The Trailer, where fans can experience a uniquely-curated environment and obtain merch and other items from Eminem and his new pasta operation,” added Rosenburg.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

You can go to the Mom’s Spaghetti Sauce website to purchase a jar of the sauce. The cost is $13, not including shipping.

So, are you going to try it?