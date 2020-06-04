Are you ready for hurricane season? Experts provide essentials you’ll need, what should be in your hurricane kit

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hurricane season is underway and while there are no threats to Hawaii right now, it’s a good idea to have your hurricane kit ready to go.

“Have a hurricane kit prepared and your going to need one all the time anyway and your also going to need to secure your home and do it when there’s no emergency especially with everyone being home now it’s a great time,” said Carol Ai May Vice President of City Mill.

Your hurricane kit should include items like a 14-day supply of food, water and medicine. It should also include face masks and hand sanitizers this year.

“There’s a lot of things out there that you can take into effect, really getting in and making sure you always have enough water, making sure you have proper flashlights, batteries, portable radios,” said Tyson Sacks, Lowes Maui Store Manager.

If a power outage occurs, Lowes suggests investing in back up power supplies.

“We have a whole community that’s off the grid so back up generators become huge, being able to keep all of our food fresh and ready to go,” said Sacks.

If water shortage is an issue, City Mill has many items from jugs to buckets you can purchase your supply.

“Everyone really needs to have water is this water bob where you can fill your entire tub with a fresh reserve of water,” said May.

