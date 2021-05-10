Are you ready for hurricane season? After extensive spring flooding, experts warn of dangers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — National Hurricane Preparedness Week in 2021 is from Sunday, May 9, through Saturday, May 15.

Hawaii has been fortunate to avoid some close calls lately, but officials say do not wait to prepare with just three weeks remaining until hurricane season begins.

No matter the forecast for hurricane season, the National Weather Service warns that it only takes one. There are some inexpensive and quick ways to prepare homes and loved ones.

Oahu and Maui were hit hard by flooding in March, something that can happen easily in any strength of tropical cyclone.

“Those sort of things can happen in a weakened hurricane, a tropical storm, they can even happen in a remnant of a hurricane because these systems carry tremendous amounts of moisture,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Derek Wroe.

Hawaii Island saw this in 2018 as Hurricane Lane veered away from the islands, but the Big Island was still hit with 50 inches of rain.

“The rainfall can be felt quite a distance beyond that so we tell people not to focus on that skinny black line in a hurricane forecast the range of possibilities that can happen but often times the impacts occur well away from that little point,” Wroe added.

To help prevent future flood disasters, the Honolulu City Council introduced legislation Monday to create a cleaning schedule for streams and drainage infrastructure.

As for preparing property and family, there are some things that can be done quickly that do not cost a thing.

“Create an emergency evacuation plan. They should know if they’re in a flood zone or a coastal storm surge zone. Look up both. I would probably try Google,” hurricane preparedness expert Dennis Hwang said.

Emergency alerts can also be signed up for. Every County has some sort of system that will send need-to-know information right to a mobile phone. Also, do not forget the essentials: Food for 14 days and a gallon of water per person per day.

“Drinking and personal use for flusing the toilet or cleansing. The minimum is 1 gallon per person per day,” Hwang said.

Hwang adds that hurricane clips are incredibly important to keep roofs from blowing off of homes during a storm. For information about hurricane clips and how they’re installed, click here.