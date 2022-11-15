HONOLULU (KHON2) – How often do you recycle? Everyday? Every week? Or whenever you get the chance?

Tuesday, Nov. 15 is observed as America Recycles Day which raises awareness about recycling and purchasing and using recycled products.

According to Down to Earth, nearly 800 million beverage containers are sold in Hawaii every year which creates a lot of plastic, aluminum and glass floating throughout the oceans.

Recycling saves energy and water, lowers pollution, improves air quality, water quality and reduces waste.

It’s good to know what you can recycle and what belongs in the trash. For example, glass, aluminum cans and plastic beverage bottles can all be recycled after you rinse them out and remove the lids.

Items that should be recycled:

paper

plastic

steel cans

aluminum cans

rubber

cardboard

food waste

glass

On Oahu, beverage containers can be recycled for 5 cents at the RRR Recycling Services mobile trucks, and at the Reynolds Recycling redemption centers.

For information on what they accept and the hours they are open head to the City and County of Honolulu’s website.

Recyclables can also be dropped off in bins located at 76 schools and shopping centers around the island. They accept items like glass, aluminum cans, plastic, newspaper, cardboard and white or colored office paper.