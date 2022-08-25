HONOLULU (KHON2) — Have you noticed the paid parking signs at Ala Moana Center? Well, get ready to see more of them. The system was first implemented in April and is being rolled out in phases in designated areas throughout the shopping center. There are currently four locations.

The reason?

In a statement to KHON2, the Vice President and Senior General Manager of Ala Moana Center said:

“We recently implemented a paid parking program for non-customers of Ala Moana Center as a way to alleviate the overflow parking from neighboring businesses, while still offering free parking for our own customers.” Jake Wilson, Ala Moana Center VP and Senior General Manager

The parking signs have a QR code that links to the Premium Parking website (and app) where the hourly rates for available stalls are listed.

At last check, to reserve one stall at 1450 Ala Moana Blvd. for one hour costs $2.88. But with the $0.12 tax and $1.30 service fee, the total comes out to $4.30 per hour. Click here to find a stall.

Daily Rates

1 hour: $2.88

2 hours: $5.76

3 hours: $8.63

4 hours: $11.51

6 hours: $14.39

10 hours: $19.18

24 hours: $28.78

There are also cheaper stalls at 1441 Kapiolani Blvd. for $1.92 per hour. Most stalls are located on Street Level 1, Ewa Wing and on the Coral Level.

There is no validation system. Ala Moana Center said that there is also no physical parking pass being issued — everything is done through the app. And if you don’t pay, there’s a monetary fine.

According to Ala Moana Center, there are 11,000 free parking options surrounding the property, including 4,500 parking spaces located in the Mauka Ewa Parking Structure.