Are you looking for a good haunted house? Kamaka Pili checks out Skeleton Key Hawai’i

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Skeleton Key Hawaii and actor Jorge Garcia (Hawaii Five-0, Lost) return to Kailua for year three of their popular haunted house attraction.

A totally brand new themed haunt is built each October. Garcia says, “Creating this haunt is something I look forward to every year.

We take a lot of pride in the fact that every season we start with a blank page and design a whole new haunt.”

This year’s theme is Mutant Massacre. Garcia adds, “This theme we’ve been circling since the beginning. For me human/ animal hybrids a la Island of Dr. Moreau are unsettling.

This is the moment when the untethered madman has gone too far and his abominations rise up against him.”

Garcia creates the concept and is very hands on, actively building many of the props and gags.

Skeleton Key Hawaii’s owner Kevin Keaveney as well as Producers Rebecca Birdsall and Therese Olival work with Garcia on the many aspects of bringing the haunt to life.

Keaveney says, “Our cast this year is composed mostly of returning haunters plus a few new friends we’ve added to our ohana this past year.

This enthusiastic crew of local talent can’t wait to frighten the public with even bigger scares this year.”

As with the past years, all profits will go toward the nonprofit Kailua Onstage Arts Theater (KOA) now in its second season.

More info about the theater in Kailua can be found at kailuaonstagearts.com.

More info on the haunt is at www.skeletonkeyhawaii.com.